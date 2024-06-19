Wicked Women, Magical Realism, and More Picks for Book Club

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides. View All posts by Vanessa Diaz

Hello, people of the club! <insert airhorn here> Tis I, Vanessa Diaz. Remember me?! It’s been years since I helmed this here newsletter, and I can’t tell you how pleased I’ve been with everything Erica brought to it when she took over. She’s off on some well-deserved time off right now so I’m back in my old virtual stomping grounds. Today, I’d love to share three of the books I’d pick for a juicy book club discussion from my recent reading. I have a novel told in two timelines featuring wicked women, a blend of personal essays and cultural criticism on magical realism, and a novel about the darkness lurking beneath a Black utopia in California. I’ve also got some links to share, including a reading list for Juneteenth.