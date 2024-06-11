Juneteenth Books and the Best BIPOC Books Out Today

I’m back from vacation and feeling mighty fine! Turns out napping at all hours of the day for a week was just what I needed. That, and books, of course.

While I was out, I loved reading our Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz’s In Reading Color send (as always, I love it when she gets spicy), but I’m also happy to be back yapping about the best BIPOC bangers newly out. For this week, they consist of the first adult book by bestselling YA author Nicola Yoon — which is giving Get Out and Stepford Wives realness — an anti-colonial sci-fi heisty adventure, and what sounds like a fun reality show romp featuring an Iranian American family.