I’m Behind On My 2024 Reading. Which Queer Book Should I Read Next?

A couple of weeks ago, I shared with you the spreadsheet I keep of the queer books that have come out so far in 2024 — more than 600 of them, in fact. I’ll let you in on a little secret, though: that’s an edited list. In my personal spreadsheet, I have a column for the books on my personal TBR. Of those 600, I indicated I might want to read 123 of them, and of those, I definitely wanted to read 42. I’ve actually read (or at least started) 17. So…not exactly keeping up with the list.

That’s where I want to get your help. Of the new queer books I wanted to read in the first half of 2024 that I didn’t get around to, which one should I read next? Let me know in the comments, or answer in the Google Form linked below!