I’m Behind On My 2024 Reading. Which Queer Book Should I Read Next?
A couple of weeks ago, I shared with you the spreadsheet I keep of the queer books that have come out so far in 2024 — more than 600 of them, in fact. I’ll let you in on a little secret, though: that’s an edited list. In my personal spreadsheet, I have a column for the books on my personal TBR. Of those 600, I indicated I might want to read 123 of them, and of those, I definitely wanted to read 42. I’ve actually read (or at least started) 17. So…not exactly keeping up with the list.
That’s where I want to get your help. Of the new queer books I wanted to read in the first half of 2024 that I didn’t get around to, which one should I read next? Let me know in the comments, or answer in the Google Form linked below!
Please Stop Trying to Leave Me by Alana Saab
One of my favourite books is Milk Fed by Melissa Broder, which was an immersive, overwhelming, and cathartic dive into someone’s mind who is struggling with disordered eating and other mental health challenges, and this looks like a book that could do the same thing. It’s about a main character who is struggling to finish her book and becomes convinced that god is sending her signs through social media to break up with her girlfriend. Also, that cover and title are so intriguing!
Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo
I cannot resist a queer mystery in space, and this one promises that with an anti-capitalist critique. It claims to be “Knives Out in space with a Parasite twist.” I also enjoy stories set on spaceships or space stations, like this one, because it’s a closed environment that can quickly become claustrophobic, and it forces the characters to interact — for better or for worse. I actually have this book checked out from the library right now, and it’s about to be overdue…should I read it or return it??
Dear Wendy by Ann Zhao
Lately, I’ve been really interested in advice podcasts and audiobooks — especially if they’re queer. I love getting that voyeuristic look into other people’s lives and wondering how I would handle the situation. This YA novel is about two rival advice columnists (on Instagram) who become friends — but they don’t know about each other’s online personas. They’re also both asexual and aromantic, which is an identity that’s still so underrepresented.
The Deep Dark: A Graphic Novel by Molly Knox Ostertag
I loved Girl From the Sea, so I’m excited to pick up Molly Knox Ostertag’s newest sapphic fantasy graphic novel! This one looks to be darker (no pun intended) than her earlier books, which I’m intrigued by. I’m getting werewolf vibes, which I haven’t verified — but I wonder if I’d enjoy this more if I read it in the fall when I prioritize horror and horror-adjacent books.
Blood City Rollers by V.P. Anderson and Tatiana Hill
This one just looks like a fun, quick read. It’s a sapphic middle grade graphic novel about an ice skater who is recruited into a vampire roller derby team. I love middle grade fantasy graphic novels: they’re the perfect palate cleanser between books.
