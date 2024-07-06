500 New LGBTQ Book Releases Out In 2024 So Far

Every week for the Tuesday edition of Our Queerest Shelves, I put together a list of the most exciting new LGBTQ books out that week. Since I first started keeping track of upcoming LGBTQ new releases, this list has grown and grown. I follow a ton of different queer book blogs as well as Bookstagram, BookTok, and BookTube accounts, noting any upcoming queer books they mention. I also search for upcoming LGBTQ releases on Amazon the week before — I have to sort through a lot of irrelevant books, but I also always find some I wasn’t aware of before that. Even outside of that, I’m constantly hearing about upcoming queer books: from my fellow Book Rioters, from authors, from Netgalley and Edelweiss listings. And despite the resurgence of book bans and the anti-queer, anti-trans backlash in recent years, we’re living in the golden age of queer lit: there are more new LGBTQ books coming out every month than ever before.

All of that adds up to a sprawling spreadsheet with hundreds and hundreds of new queer books in every conceivable genre. Oddly, it only occurred to me this year to keep a copy of the new releases that have already come out; before that, I would delete them once I picked out the books to feature in the newsletter that week.