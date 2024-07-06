All the News Book Riot Covered This Week: July 6, 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Holiday weeks tend to be on the sleepy side, but there’s been plenty of interesting news in the world of books and reading.

🌈 A San Francisco bookstore is shipping LGBTQ titles to places they’ve been banned. Don’t miss our survey about censorship and banning efforts during Pride.

🤔 Can you guess the authors who are most often mentioned in crossword puzzles?

🏖️ The Millions makes some of the best book lists on the internet, and their great summer 2024 preview is no exception.

🖊️ Shay Youngblood, author and playwright, has died at 64.

📚 Check out the most-read books on Goodreads this week.

