All the News Book Riot Covered This Week: July 6, 2024
Holiday weeks tend to be on the sleepy side, but there’s been plenty of interesting news in the world of books and reading.
💸 These are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.
🌈 A San Francisco bookstore is shipping LGBTQ titles to places they’ve been banned. Don’t miss our survey about censorship and banning efforts during Pride.
🤔 Can you guess the authors who are most often mentioned in crossword puzzles?
🏖️ The Millions makes some of the best book lists on the internet, and their great summer 2024 preview is no exception.
🖊️ Shay Youngblood, author and playwright, has died at 64.
📚 Check out the most-read books on Goodreads this week.
