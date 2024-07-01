San Francisco Bookstore Sends LGBTQ+ Books to Where They’ve Been Banned
Indie bookstore Fabulosa Books — located in San Francisco’s historically queer Castro District — is running a program called “Books Not Bans.” Last May, Fabulosa’s Becka Robbins began raising money for the project, which uses customers’ donations to send LGBTQ+ books to places in the country where they’ve been banned.
So far, the books have made it to Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida, which has accounted for more than 40% of all book bans in the last year. Fabulosa Books’ program directly combats how many of the books being targeted in book ban attempts are LGBTQ+-centered — PEN America reports that 30% of books banned have been about nonwhite people, while 26% have been about LGBTQ+ people.
