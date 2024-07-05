To prevent this being identical to last week’s list, I included the top five most read books within a few different countries. This time, it’s Egypt, France, and Indonesia. It’s interesting to see the titles that are being read all over the world and the ones that are hugely popular only in their home country. Some of these don’t have an English translation — hopefully their popularity will change that soon!

Without further ado, here are the most read books on Goodreads this week, plus a couple of the most popular books on the StoryGraph right now.