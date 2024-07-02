The Authors Most Often Mentioned In Crossword Puzzles

After Wordle took over our screens in 2022, word games continued to climb in popularity. Once seen as a niche hobby, it’s now common to see someone puzzling over a crossword on their phone as a daily activity. Of course, there’s a pretty big overlap between crossword puzzlers and readers: we’re both word people. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that authors frequently come up as the answers to crossword clues.

Crossword Solver has analyzed decades of crossword clues across 62 newspapers in the United States, and United Kingdom, and Ireland to see which authors are mentioned the most often. The authors of literary classics are mentioned frequently, but the writer who takes the crown as the most mentioned of all time is still writing today: Stephen King.