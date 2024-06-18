The Top 10 Book Podcasts to Tune Into In 2024

There are thrillers by bestselling authors — one explores the 30-year-old disappearance of a childhood friend ( Middle of the Night by Riley Sager), and the other is a “deliciously twisty new locked room murder mystery”( The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley). There’s also a trans memoir by an Olympic runner ( Make It Count by CeCé Telfer), and Parade by Rachel Cusk is literary fiction that sees an artist who paints his wife ugly (the nerve).

For once, this bestseller list is fairly different from last week’s. Some of the reigning champs, like Funny Story by Emily Henry, have fallen to only being on three of the five biggest lists. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez went from being on all five lists last week to not making this round up at all. We also have a few new releases, including Eruption, which is based on notes by Michael Crichton and written by James Patterson — put those two powerhouse author names together and you have an easy win. The movie rights are already in a bidding war.