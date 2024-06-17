The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
For once, this bestseller list is fairly different from last week’s. Some of the reigning champs, like Funny Story by Emily Henry, have fallen to only being on three of the five biggest lists. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez went from being on all five lists last week to not making this round up at all. We also have a few new releases, including Eruption, which is based on notes by Michael Crichton and written by James Patterson — put those two powerhouse author names together and you have an easy win. The movie rights are already in a bidding war.
There are also a couple of sequels new to the list. Leather & Lark by Brynne Weaver is the second in a dark romance trilogy that began with the serial killer romance Butcher & Blackbird. Did you know that’s a romance subgenre? Because it is! The other sequel is The Ashes & the Star-Cursed King by Carissa Broadbent, the second in a romantasy series that started with The Serpent & the Wings of Night.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Mirrored Heavens by Rebecca Roanhorse, Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead, and The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson
Camino Ghosts by John Grisham
The Women by Kristin Hannah
You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Leather & Lark by Brynne Weaver (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Funny Story by Emily Henry (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Ashes & the Star-Cursed King by Carissa Broadbent (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- 72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors
- The Best Books of the Year So Far, According to Amazon
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- 60% of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Are Based on Comics or Books
- Audible’s Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far
- First Looks of the New Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime
- The 2024 Lambda Literary Award Winners
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Shop From These LGBTQ-Owned Bookstores During Pride Month