Are You Registered to Vote?: Book Censorship News, August 23, 2024

Several states have been purging their voter rolls. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State announced earlier this year that he wanted officials to remove all inactive voters from the rolls . Inactive here doesn’t mean that these individuals have never voted. It’s that they haven’t voted frequently enough—as much as it is important to vote in every single election and especially those midterm and special elections that have a tremendous impact on your local community, plenty of people still don’t. Per officials in Ohio, inactive means individuals have changed their mailing address and didn’t vote for four years (so one presidential cycle) or they have not changed their address but not voted in six years (so one presidential cycle and a midterm cycle).

This week, a short and sweet call to action for book lovers and advocates of the rights of all to access materials, public education, and public libraries. Make sure you’re registered to vote.

Georgia, too, has been removing voters from the rolls. In some cases, those removals have not only been beyond the parameters of when removals happen but those removed have not been informed. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced this month that the state would make deregistration easier through a digital portal, which means that any person who has enough personal information about someone else can simply log on and remove them from the rolls.

Those aren’t the only states, though. In dozens of US states, voters can be removed from rolls simply for not voting frequently enough. This, of course, has an outsized impact on marginalized voters who are already at a deep disadvantage when it comes to voting, especially in states that have been fighting to make voting harder by demanding day-of, in-person attendance.

Check your voter registration status here. You need to do this sooner, rather than later. Once you have verified your registration status, take a screenshot and save it to your phone. No registered voters can be removed from rolls 90 or fewer days from the election. Use this screenshot if you are challenged at the polls.

Every state’s laws regarding voter registration and the timeframe within which to ensure you’re registered differ. Some of those deadlines are coming up soon. You can find the breakdowns by state here.

If you live or work with young people, they might be eligible to register or preregister to vote as well. Preregistration means that once a voter turns 18, they are automatically placed on the rolls. This resource is invaluable to understand where and how those 16, 17, or 18 can preregister depending upon the state where they live. Of note, Colorado has become a leader in how it is encouraging young people to prepare for their civic duty as voters. Bipartisan Senate Bill 210, passed this year, will allow those who turn 15 to preregister starting in 2025.

Libraries, schools, inclusivity, civil rights, and democracy are on the ballot this year. Make sure you’re prepared to show up. As we get closer to election day, you’ll find more information about how to make informed decisions on those sometimes confusing, low-information down-ballot options that are as vital as the presidency.

