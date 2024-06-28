The First American Union Understood The Necessity of Public Libraries and Education: Book Censorship News for June 28, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Public libraries and schools are democratic institutions. Imperfect as they are — each still suffers under the same social, cultural, historical, and economic systems that the United States does more broadly, including racism, sexism, classism, ableism, and so forth — these are spaces where the average person is able to access information, facts, and entertainment on the most egalitarian level possible. This is why they are prime targets by fascists and why they have come under fire over the last several years specifically. If these institutions can be defunded, there is plenty of opportunity to repackage what they do and sell them back to the average person. That’s precisely what we’re seeing with voucher programs happening in several states. Legislatures are pulling public funds from public education and transferring that into vouchers used to access private education (which often engages the systemic issues in public institutions as part of their sell — i.e., religious or far-right ideologies are baked into those curricula). The same goals exist in attempts to defund public libraries. Those can be privatized and sold back to those with the most capital. The average person knows how much value exists in tax-funded institutions like schools and libraries. The average person knows that having information and subject experts is essential for navigating a world full of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda. The average person knows access to books, to curated and vetted websites, and to a wealth of professionally-created reference work is key to being able to think for themselves. It is key to their liberation and key to their capacity to continue tearing down the -ism systems that libraries and schools exist to take apart.