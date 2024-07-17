The Most Popular Book Riot Posts of 2024 So Far

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

So as tired as this discussion is, I’m putting my silliness out there in case you need a reminder, too. If you read that top 100 list and felt a way about how many you have or haven’t read, don’t. It’s a good list of some truly excellent works of literature, and there are also thousands of other fantastic books that didn’t make the list. Is your reading bringing you joy? Teaching you something? Making you think? Making you feel? Is it diverse and inclusive? Is it just a good damn time? If so, then you’re doing just fine.

Book Riot has been on the internet since 2011, and a lot has changed since then . Digital media is a very different beast now than it was even a few years ago, and we’ve had to pivot — and pivot again, and pivot again — to keep up. (We’re even on TikTok now.) In order to keep up with what our readers are looking for, we took a look back at our most-viewed posts published in the first half of 2024 to see what’s trending, and we thought it was worth sharing with you. Here are the top ten most-viewed posts on Book Riot in 2024 so far.

8 Excellent Genre-Bending Sci-Fi Tales To Take You to the Next Frontier

Below I will showcase eight tremendous genre-bending science fiction tales, ranging from short stories to novels, and everything in between. I believe I’ve mentioned at least one in a previous post from last year, but you’ll notice the genre coverage is different. Ergo, these stories are genre-bending.

Historical Robin Hood Retellings

I’ve read a lot of good retellings over the years, but one story that I think writers often struggle do do justice to in a retelling is Robin Hood. For whatever reason, few stories seem to capture the magic of the original (something I associate with my first introduction to the story: Disney’s animated Robin Hood). But in the last few years, I’ve discovered a couple of historical Robin Hood retellings that get it right. Let’s talk about that,as well as some new releases and other bookish fun. Come on. Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly, what a day.

An Epic Arthurian Adventure That’s Fresh and Delightfully Ridiculous

Like a lot of fantasy lovers, I’ve read my fair share of King Arthur-related novels. So many of them take themselves very seriously, portraying these majestic and austere knights as the fierce protectors of the land. But Grossman’s version of Camelot is different. It’s funny, delightfully ridiculous in so many ways. Like his take on magical schools in the magicians, The Bright Sword pokes fun at stories of Arthurian legend as much as it also celebrates it. But we, the readers, are in on the joke, understanding that this story is in conversation with the many previous tales of King Arthur and his knights.

Score!: Gifts for Sports Romance Readers

Go sports! Get the ball! Score the points! Okay, it’s true. I, like many sports romance readers, fell for athletes in books before developing any interest in the actual games being discussed. Sports make an excellent background for a romance novel. Built-in high stakes! Emotions running high! And if you enjoy a rivals-to-lovers trope? It doesn’t get any more intense. Whether you’re hooked on hockey romance, can’t get enough love on the baseball diamond, or will read any romance involving athletics, we’ve got the goodies for you. Check out these best gifts for sports romance readers, all available from book-loving creators on Etsy.