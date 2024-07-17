An Epic Arthurian Adventure That’s Fresh and Delightfully Ridiculous

Over a decade ago, I picked up The Magicians, a tongue-in-cheek novel about a school of magic that was poking fun at the fantasy genre as much as it was a part of it. From the inside jokes to the strange sense of humor — it was clear there was something about Grossman’s storytelling that drew me in from the first few pages. Now, Lev Grossman is back, but this time, he’s writing about the world of King Arthur.

Collum is a peasant boy with no family to speak of, but he’s determined to become a knight of the Round Table. To pursue his dream, he steals armor and a horse and rides for Camelot. But when he arrives, he finds out that he’s too late. King Arthur is dead, and the kingdom is left without a ruler. Through a series of strange events, Collum finds himself on a quest with the few remaining members of the round table. He discovers the fantastical creatures that make up the world of Arthurian legend, and throughout his journey, he gets to know the knights he’s long admired.

Like a lot of fantasy lovers, I’ve read my fair share of King Arthur-related novels. So many of them take themselves very seriously, portraying these majestic and austere knights as the fierce protectors of the land. But Grossman’s version of Camelot is different. It’s funny, delightfully ridiculous in so many ways. Like his take on magical schools in the magicians, The Bright Sword pokes fun at stories of Arthurian legend as much as it also celebrates it. But we, the readers, are in on the joke, understanding that this story is in conversation with the many previous tales of King Arthur and his knights.

If you’re looking for a humorous yet simultaneously heartfelt, funny story from the world of Camelot, The Bright Sword may be the pick for you.