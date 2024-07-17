Score!: Gifts for Sports Romance Readers

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Go sports! Get the ball! Score the points! Okay, it’s true. I, like many sports romance readers, fell for athletes in books before developing any interest in the actual games being discussed. Sports make an excellent background for a romance novel. Built-in high stakes! Emotions running high! And if you enjoy a rivals-to-lovers trope? It doesn’t get any more intense. Whether you’re hooked on hockey romance, can’t get enough love on the baseball diamond, or will read any romance involving athletics, we’ve got the goodies for you. Check out these best gifts for sports romance readers, all available from book-loving creators on Etsy.

Bookworms, be warned: Sports romance can be a gateway drug to actually enjoying real sports. I’d dabbled in sports romance before I went to my first National Women’s Soccer League game. And then when I heard some of the players were actually in love with each other? My god, it was like a page-turning romance come to life. Now, I’m a season ticket holder for my local team, and I’ve gone semi-pro at yelling at refs. And thank god, by the time Meryl Wilsner’s Cleat Cute came out, I was ready to savor every soccer moment just as much as the spicy ones. I hope these gifts for sports romance readers help get you just as hyped for the big game, whether it’s real or fictional!