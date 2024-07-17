Score!: Gifts for Sports Romance Readers
Go sports! Get the ball! Score the points! Okay, it’s true. I, like many sports romance readers, fell for athletes in books before developing any interest in the actual games being discussed. Sports make an excellent background for a romance novel. Built-in high stakes! Emotions running high! And if you enjoy a rivals-to-lovers trope? It doesn’t get any more intense. Whether you’re hooked on hockey romance, can’t get enough love on the baseball diamond, or will read any romance involving athletics, we’ve got the goodies for you. Check out these best gifts for sports romance readers, all available from book-loving creators on Etsy.
Bookworms, be warned: Sports romance can be a gateway drug to actually enjoying real sports. I’d dabbled in sports romance before I went to my first National Women’s Soccer League game. And then when I heard some of the players were actually in love with each other? My god, it was like a page-turning romance come to life. Now, I’m a season ticket holder for my local team, and I’ve gone semi-pro at yelling at refs. And thank god, by the time Meryl Wilsner’s Cleat Cute came out, I was ready to savor every soccer moment just as much as the spicy ones. I hope these gifts for sports romance readers help get you just as hyped for the big game, whether it’s real or fictional!
Get real about your sports fandom with this “big fan of sports (athletes from my smutty books)” vinyl sticker. $4
This “sports romance book club” hoodie is a must-have for showing off your favorite genre. And if you don’t have a sports book club? Well, maybe wearing it around town will help you start one. $42+
Can’t get enough baseball romances? This “steal bases, not hearts” tee is a homerun. $29+
When things get steamy in your latest hockey romance, you’ll definitely need these perfectly-themed hockey romance mugs. $26+
…and once you’ve got that mug, you’ll also need this specially blended sports romance herbal tea to brew in it. It’s a delicious blend of peppermint, spearmint, lemongrass, cacao nibs, rooibos, and hibiscus. $10
This “smells like she’s reading about sexy sports players again” candle will set the perfect mood for any sports romance reading session. Even better, you can choose your own scent profile. $32
Looking for a way to mark your page in your latest sports romance? This “do not disturb” magnetic bookmark is a perfect fit. $6
If you’re more of a football romance fan, this embroidered “in my football romance era” sweatshirt will be your MVP. $46
…or for fans of the other kind of football romance (AKA “futbol is life”), check out this soccer romance vinyl sticker. The same seller also makes hockey and American football versions. $4
Treat a sports romance-loving friend (or yourself!) to a blind date with a book. Curated by a family of book lovers and romance readers, it’s a delightful personalized reading experience. You’ll get a surprise book, a list of more suggested titles, a bookmark, stickers, a self-care kit, and more. If it’s a special occasion, splurge for the deluxe box. $30 (standard) or $50 (deluxe).
