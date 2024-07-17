sports romance sticker
The Goods

Score!: Gifts for Sports Romance Readers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie Dumond

Senior Contributor

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

View All posts by Susie Dumond

Go sports! Get the ball! Score the points! Okay, it’s true. I, like many sports romance readers, fell for athletes in books before developing any interest in the actual games being discussed. Sports make an excellent background for a romance novel. Built-in high stakes! Emotions running high! And if you enjoy a rivals-to-lovers trope? It doesn’t get any more intense. Whether you’re hooked on hockey romance, can’t get enough love on the baseball diamond, or will read any romance involving athletics, we’ve got the goodies for you. Check out these best gifts for sports romance readers, all available from book-loving creators on Etsy.

Bookworms, be warned: Sports romance can be a gateway drug to actually enjoying real sports. I’d dabbled in sports romance before I went to my first National Women’s Soccer League game. And then when I heard some of the players were actually in love with each other? My god, it was like a page-turning romance come to life. Now, I’m a season ticket holder for my local team, and I’ve gone semi-pro at yelling at refs. And thank god, by the time Meryl Wilsner’s Cleat Cute came out, I was ready to savor every soccer moment just as much as the spicy ones. I hope these gifts for sports romance readers help get you just as hyped for the big game, whether it’s real or fictional!

Gifts for Sports Romance Readers

Pink and orange vinyl sticker that says "big fan of sports" and in smaller letters "athletes in my smutty books"
Image from fatedmakes on Etsy

Get real about your sports fandom with this “big fan of sports (athletes from my smutty books)” vinyl sticker. $4

photo of a green hoodie with a round white logo that says "sports romance book club" with an illustration of a stack of book with various sports equipment
Image from RRbookishboutique on Etsy

This “sports romance book club” hoodie is a must-have for showing off your favorite genre. And if you don’t have a sports book club? Well, maybe wearing it around town will help you start one. $42+

photo of a yellow t-shirt with a baseball player illustration and "steal bases, not hearts - sports romance book club" screen printed on it
Image from GuildOfCuriosities on Etsy

Can’t get enough baseball romances? This “steal bases, not hearts” tee is a homerun. $29+

image of two white mugs with black handles and designed text. one says "screw prince charming, give me a fictional hockey player," and the second says, "in my hockey romance era"
Image from WitandGlitterCo on Etsy

When things get steamy in your latest hockey romance, you’ll definitely need these perfectly-themed hockey romance mugs. $26+

Image of a bag of loose leaf tea with a label that says "Sports romance tea", displayed next to flowers and a mug
Image from TheSunnyTeacup on Etsy

…and once you’ve got that mug, you’ll also need this specially blended sports romance herbal tea to brew in it. It’s a delicious blend of peppermint, spearmint, lemongrass, cacao nibs, rooibos, and hibiscus. $10

image of a candle in an amber glass jar with a label that says "smells like she's reading about sexy sports players again"
Image from CozyBookishGifts on Etsy

This “smells like she’s reading about sexy sports players again” candle will set the perfect mood for any sports romance reading session. Even better, you can choose your own scent profile. $32

image of a light blue magnetic bookmark shaped like a door handle hanger that says "do not disturb, reading sports romance"
Image from 256CraftCo on Etsy

Looking for a way to mark your page in your latest sports romance? This “do not disturb” magnetic bookmark is a perfect fit. $6

photo of a gray crewneck sweatshirt embroidered with a football and the text "football romance era" displayed next to the book The Wall of Winnipeg and Me
Image from TheDearWriterCo on Etsy

If you’re more of a football romance fan, this embroidered “in my football romance era” sweatshirt will be your MVP. $46

image of a vinyl sticker that says "soccer romance" with a soccer ball for the O in soccer and a heart for the O in romance
Image from HappyEndingsOnly on Etsy

…or for fans of the other kind of football romance (AKA “futbol is life”), check out this soccer romance vinyl sticker. The same seller also makes hockey and American football versions. $4

image of a "blind date with a sports romance book" box with the book Collide, various annotation tools, stickers, and a keychain
Image from YourBookendBesties on Etsy

Treat a sports romance-loving friend (or yourself!) to a blind date with a book. Curated by a family of book lovers and romance readers, it’s a delightful personalized reading experience. You’ll get a surprise book, a list of more suggested titles, a bookmark, stickers, a self-care kit, and more. If it’s a special occasion, splurge for the deluxe box. $30 (standard) or $50 (deluxe).

We hope this list helped you find the perfect gifts for romance readers in your life (especially if they’re you!). You might also enjoy:

8 of the Best Queer Sports Romance Books

20 Must-Read Sports Romances to Win Your Heart

This One’s For the Dragon Smut Girlies: Gifts for Romantasy Readers