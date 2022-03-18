5 Queer Historical Mysteries: The List List #480
at Goodreads: Discover 21 Dark Tales with These Classic and Contemporary Gothic Novels
at Electric Lit: 7 Books About the Complex Relationship Between Africa and China
at Five Books: Top 5 Children’s Books To Spark Conversation About Mental Health
at Buzzfeed: 19 Fantastic Books That You Must Read For Women’s History Month
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Queer Historical Mysteries
at The New York Times: 6 Books to Read for Context on Ukraine
at Tor: 5 SFF Books With Romantic Kissing Scenes
at Epic Reads: 90 Books with a Strong Female Lead to Celebrate Women’s History Month
at AudioFile: 2022 Odyssey and Newbery Winners
at POPSUGAR: The 30 Best Pop-Up Books For Kids of All Ages
at Riveted Lit: 12 Books Featuring Powerful Characters Who Are BIPOC
at Lithub: 8 books to help you through these last cold days of winter.
at CBR: 10 Indie Comics That Deserve A Sequel
at Crime Reads: Six Crime Novels Set in Public School Classrooms