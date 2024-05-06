Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Deals of the Day: May 6, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Walking Practice

$2.99

Walking Practice by Dolki Min, trans. by Victoria Caudle
Get This Deal
The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea

$2.99

The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea by Axie Oh
Get This Deal
Gallant

$2.99

Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Escaping Exodus

$3.99

Escaping Exodus by Nicky Drayden
Get This Deal
Lovecraft Country

$2.99

Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff
Get This Deal
The Bone Season

$4.99

The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon
Get This Deal
Ithaca

$2.99

Ithaca by Claire North
Get This Deal
A Quantum Love Story

$2.99

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Get This Deal