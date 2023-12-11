Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Deals of December 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

If It Bleeds
$2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King
Get This Deal
Cassandra in Reverse
$2.99 Cassandra in Reverse by Holly Smale
Get This Deal
Here and Now and Then
$1.99 Here and Now and Then by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Forged by Blood
$1.99 Forged by Blood by Ehigbor Okosun
Get This Deal
The Hunger
$2.99 The Hunger by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal
Meet Me in Another Life
$1.99 Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey
Get This Deal
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea
$2.99 The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh
Get This Deal
Skin Folk: Stories
$1.99 Skin Folk: Stories by Nalo Hopkinson
Get This Deal