A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

I’d argue that the best thing about the bookish corner of the internet is its capacity to bring people together and form a huge community that can collectively discuss and enjoy books. What’s another way to bring bookish people together? Book clubs, of course! The only problem is that finding the right book club for you can sometimes be a bit difficult. Especially since book clubs tend to be local, and not everyone can meet up at the same time. But I did mention the internet for a reason, which is that there are plenty of online book clubs you can join! Once again, it may be hard to choose one. So that’s why today, we’re taking a look at some of the best online book clubs, 2023 edition.

One of the beauties of these online communities is that, more often than not, you can join in on the discussion in your own time. Of course, when there are scheduled talks or livestreams, things get more complicated. But overall, you could be half a world away and still join in, which is one of the reasons why I like this format so much. For this post, I chose eight of the best online book clubs of 2023 — which I picked because I think they offer a wide variety of books as well as different engagement levels. Don’t worry, I’ll tell you a bit about each — things like pricing or previous picks. Plus, I’m adding their websites so you can learn more if you want to.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best online book clubs 2023 edition, shall we?

Best Online Book Clubs, 2023 Edition Between Two Books View this post on Instagram A post shared by Between Two Books (@betweentwobooks) Let’s kick things off with a book club that has been around for about a decade now. Between Two Books is run by Florence Welch fans, and they usually read 3-4 books a year. Then, they discuss them across their social media platforms, posing thought-provoking questions for people to comment on. Mixed with those posts are other book recommendations as well as videos that feature authors reading their own work. Recent picks: Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood; The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson; The Dance Tree by Kiran Millwood Hargrave Pricing: Free Where to learn more: https://www.betweentwobooks.co.uk/ Praise: “Thank you for another wonderful year of great recommendations and a lovely community!! Here’s to many more years to come!”

Veggie Mijas Book Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veggie Mijas (@veggiemijas) The incredible collective of Veggie Mijas has started a book club, and it primarily features many authors of color and queer people! Because the collective focuses on food, the environment, a decolonized lifestyle, and sustainable living, most of the books they read have some connection to these topics. They host their meetings on Zoom, but they also talk a bit about books on their social media too. Recent picks: Pleasure Activism by Adrienne Maree Brown; With the Fire On High by Elizabeth Acevedo; Fresh Banana Leaves by Jessica Hernandez, Ph.D. Pricing: Free Where to learn more: https://www.veggiemijas.com/book-club Praise: “I’ve been thinking that now is the time to finally delve into this book – there’s no one I’d rather read it with than y’all!”

Rebel Book Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Book Club (@rebelbookclub) I know most of these book clubs read primarily fiction. But don’t worry. If nonfiction is your jam, then the Rebel Book Club is for you! They actually meet in person, too, but you can just get their digital subscription and enjoy all of their perks and book discussions online. This is a club that checks in on you regularly, with weekly insights and chats. Oh, and the members get to vote on which book they want to read next! Recent picks: Cultish by Amanda Montell; Lost in a Good Game by Pete Etchells; Free by Lea Ypi. Pricing: about $8 a month Where to learn more: https://www.rebelbook.club/ Praise: “RBC has broadened my horizons, exposed me to topics I had never before even considered and introduced me to a whole series of inspiring and useful books. But perhaps most significantly RBC has introduced me to a whole world of fascinating and fun-loving people I now call my friends.”

Smart Brown Girl Book Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by #SmartBrownGirl® (@smartbrowngirls) Last but not least, Smart Brown Girl is definitely one of the best online book clubs of 2023! Not only does it focus on uplifting authors of color, but it’s also one of the more engaging clubs on the list. They usually have weekly discussions, author Q&As, and use a Discord channel as well. Plus, if you decide to choose the Insider Membership, you’ll get access to a specially curated reading guide that will make you engage with the book even more! Recent picks: Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola; The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison; Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow. Pricing: There’s a free membership and a $15 monthly Insider Membership. Where to learn more: https://sbgbookclub.org/ Praise: “I love your work!!! I came across your website before your IG and your work is so well presented and really helpful!! Thank you for being you and sharing it with the world”.

Still curious about book clubs? Then check out some of the best book club book picks of 2022! Or, if you want to start your own club, you can use these discussion questions as a great starting point.