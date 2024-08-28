The Best New Books Coming in September, According to Indie Booksellers
Fall reading. How sweet those words are.
Who better to get book recommendations from than independent booksellers? They’re some of the most passionate and well-informed readers out there — plus, they know just what kind of books will do well when recommended to customers. That’s why the Indie Next List is so helpful. It’s a list of the top 25 new book releases for the upcoming month, nominated by indie booksellers across the country and put together by the American Booksellers Association.
A History of The Campus Novel
The campus novel is not a genre. The campus novel is a setting. It crosses genres to include campus mysteries, campus fantasies, and more. For the sake of ease, the campus novel explored here will be called a genre, and it will be limited to those titles set at institutions of higher education. This is also a history, not the history, so it is far from comprehensive.
Leonard Riggio, Who Built Barnes & Noble Into a Bookselling Titan, dies at 87: 10 Things to Know About Him and His Empire.
I offer the 10 most interesting things to know about Riggio, one of the most influential figures in American books of all time. (If you want to read a good obit, I recommend this one in the Chicago Sun-Times.)
10 New Mystery and Thriller Graphic Novels to Devour
Mystery and thriller comics can be traced back to the very beginning of comic book creation. Marvel had a specific Marvel Mystery Comics series that ran from 1939 to 1949, and DC is actually an acronym for “Detective Comics.” So, I guess you could say mysteries and comics have been linked from the start. Today, you can find mystery and thriller comics from almost every imprint, from Image to Dark Horse.
The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads
There are so many exciting horror books out in the next few months, including new releases from big names, like Nick Cutter and Rivers Solomon, as well as debuts to give you the shivers. Goodreads has put together a list of 24 of the most anticipated new horror novels of the fall, so you have plenty of time to add these to your spooky season TBR. Be sure to click through to check out the full Goodreads list of upcoming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror releases.
The Best Romance Books with Neurodivergent Main Characters
These 15 romance novels with neurodivergent main characters stand out for their thoughtful representation. Whether you’re in the mood for a lighthearted rom-com or a more serious read, you’ll find plenty of resonant love stories ahead. Plus, read to the end for two upcoming romance novels about neurodivergent characters to watch for in the coming months.
