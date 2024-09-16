8 Slasher Books to Bring Some Scare to Your September

"Jessica has been a voracious reader since she was old enough to hold chapter books right side up. She has an MA in English from the University of Maine, and has been writing about books online since 2015. She started out writing about the Romance genre, but in recent years she has rekindled her love for Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy, with an emphasis on works of queer fiction. You can follow her on Twitter , Bluesky , and Instagram .

I freaking love slasher books. I tried to find a more eloquent way to explain to you how I feel about this subgenre, to wax poetically about its perfect cocktail of nostalgia, adrenaline, fear, and joy. But in the end, the simple fact is this: slashers are, to me, one of the most perfect, fundamental forms of horror, and I love them beyond reason. So many of the greatest villains of the horror genre are slashers. Masked killers wielding knives, machetes, axes, power tools, and more, intent on doing severe bodily harm to an unsuspecting ensemble cast, it’s just 110% a win-win scenario for me. I never get tired of it.

Because no two slasher books are ever really the same! June pool party disaster? August summer camp nightmare? October corn maze catastrophe (someone please write and/or point me towards a corn maze slasher, I beg you)? Be it prom or summer camp, sorority house or Hollywood studio, Halloween bash or small-town carnival, the setting is every bit as important as the killer. And who you cast in your killer’s pool of victims can change the dynamics at play entirely. Are they all run-and-screamers? Or are there a few whose personal histories see them instantly transforming into potential threats in their own right, stalking the killer before he can get to them first? Are there heroes emerging in the face of danger, rising to lead their friends to (hopefully) safety as the sun rises on a night-long bloodbath?