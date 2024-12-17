The Best New Book Releases Out December 17, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Man, we’re out here losing recipes. We’ve lost yet another literary giant—someone who, as Rebecca Joines Schinsky points out, was so iconic that she became famous, even as a poet. Kelly Jensen wrote up a great summary of her life here, while I offered up some more BIPOC poets that continue on her legacy.

There is good news, though. The New York Public Library and the University of Pennsylvania released their findings on the effects public libraries have on community health and well-being. Since you’re on a site called Book Riot, you probably already figured out that the study showed just how very important a role libraries can play in supporting communities. Thing is, this study is kind of the first of its kind to officially study the role of libraries in this capacity. And, it’s coming when the attack on libraries is at an all-time high.