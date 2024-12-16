Honoring Nikki Giovanni With BIPOC Poetry

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Nikki Giovanni just passed away on December 9th from cancer at the age of 81. The Tennessee native became a part of the Black Arts Movement at the tender age of 25 and went on to become a Black literary icon. Kelly Jensen has an excellent summary of her life’s work here.

I have to admit that I have read woefully little of Giovanni — I didn’t even know she was from my home state (clearly, I’ve been slacking). Now that she has passed and I’ve learned just a little about her life — like how she has an Ecuadorian bat named after her (the Micronycteris giovanniae!) — I want to learn more. Not just because her life seemed amazing and singular, which it does, but because she is a vital piece of Black American literary history. By pouring into the Black Arts Movement, her poetry connected the Black Power Movement to the Civil Rights Movement, thereby continuing a tradition of Black expression and the fight for equality.