Poet, Writer, and Activist Nikki Giovanni Dies at 81

American poet Nikki Giovanni died on Monday, December 9, at the age of 81, during treatment for her third cancer diagnosis. Giovanni was born in Tennessee and grew up in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. She attended college at Fisk University, where she met numerous other literary icons. In addition to her pursuit of writing, Giovanni reestablished the university’s student nonviolent coordinating committee. Giovanni published her first collection of poetry in 1968. That book, Black Feeling Black Talk, solidified her place in the Black Arts Movement at the age of 25. She found much of her early inspiration in writing from the Black Power Movement and the Civil Rights Movement.