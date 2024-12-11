Innovative Study by UPenn Finds That Public Libraries Positively Impact Community Health and Well-Being

The results of a groundbreaking partnership between the Humanities and Human Flourishing Project within The University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center and the New York Public Library (NYPL) has resulted in a similarly important and rare case study that directly shows the impact of public libraries on individual and community well-being.

The white paper, titled “Libraries & Well-Being: A Case Study from The New York Public Library,” got its data from surveys distributed to New York Public Library users, and uses positive psychology frameworks in its analysis. For the unfamiliar, positive psychology is a field that studies well-being, and the data from this study was analyzed using positive psychology’s PERMA (Positive Emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, and Accomplishment) model.

Some of the highlights found were: