Explore.com just shared new research on the best US cities for book lovers to live and visit. Using the “Top 100 Best American Cities” list, they took a look at several factors to determine what cities were ones that readers will love. Those factors included the number of bookstores and libraries per 10,000 people, as well as local literary landmarks, history, and events.

It might surprise many to learn that the top US city for book lovers is Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Out of a possible 100 points, Lancaster tied with New York City in points. Lancaster, however, far more bookstores and libraries for every 10,000 people than the Big Apple, whereas New York boasts more literary landmarks and events.