I mostly wish zero feelings of inadequacy about reading upon anyone. So, first things first, I don’t care whether you have or have not read all of the Important Books but if, for whatever reason, you’re trying to quickly catch up on the most popular 21st century novels so far, I’ve curated that list for you. I myself am not excellent at keeping up with what everyone else is reading, but once in a while, I get a bee in my bonnet about staying in the loop. My colleague Vanessa’s Deep Dive about feeling like an unserious reader had me thinking about my own tendency to compare my reading habits to others’. I, too, read a whole lot of genre, mainly for podcasting reasons, and while I’m not pressed about being a genre reader, when I come across lists like The New York Times‘s Best Books of the 21st Century, I can’t help but wonder if I should strive to at least be a more well-rounded reader.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use So, I pulled together a list that would at least allow anyone to participate in conversations about buzzy books of recent years without requiring an unsustainable amount of reading. I’m planning to read these books myself, and it’ll take me a minute, but I allowed a few books I’ve already read to make the list because they deserve to be on it. I chose these titles after reviewing a number of major lists that engage in the exercise of determining the best books of this century. These lists come with all sorts of quirks, the most obvious being recency bias around the lists’ publication dates. But there is no perfect listicle or surefire way to catch you up on the greats, and there are books I can’t believe I left off. Go into this knowing that it’s a starting place, and feel free to let me know in the comments which books you would have included. If you want to create your own list but need resources, I pulled my titles from The New York Times‘s 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, the readers version of that list, Vulture‘s list, The Guardian‘s list, and one curated here at Book Riot by Jeff O’Neal, Rebecca Schinsky, and former Rioter Amanda Nelson. I was mainly looking for crossover and making sure I wasn’t forgetting anything important. I’m sure I did.