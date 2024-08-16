The Best of BookTok This Week

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

BookTok is a phenomena that has moved an unfathomable amount of books. Despite its reputation as being solely the realm of Sarah J. Maas and Colleen Hoover, you can find book videos in every conceivable genre and format on TikTok — if you know where to look. Some of us, though, can’t be trusted with TikTok. Some of us don’t have the discipline to use the app for a reasonable amount of time. Some of us will get pulled into a TikTok vortex and reemerge hours later, groggy and confused, only then remembering that we meant to be reading…hypothetically.