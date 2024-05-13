Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: May 13, 2024 Deals May 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99The Cartographers by Peng ShepherdGet This Deal$1.99The New Girl by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal $1.99The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, translated by Robert BononnoGet This Deal$3.99The Life She Was Given by Ellen Marie WisemanGet This Deal $2.99Look Closer by David EllisGet This Deal$2.99The Treasures of Suleiman by K. M. AshmanGet This Deal You Might Also Like Horror Comics That'll Give You the Chills 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels 10 Excellent Epic Fantasy Debuts The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Book Riot's Deals of the Day for May 12, 2024 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases For May 2024