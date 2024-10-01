The Best Books Coming Out in October Are….

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. The Best Books Coming Out in October Ta-Nehisi Coates and Louise Erdrich have books coming out that are sure to be bestsellers, while Lauren Ling Brown’s debut Society of Lies feels like it’ll be the dark academia mystery of the season. Here are books of different genres, chosen by Book Riot writers as the best books coming out in October.

A Call to Vote and an Endorsement The following is a letter and endorsement from Book Riot. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use We find ourselves, again, approaching an election season where it is imperative to lend our voices to the call for every American to vote and be heard. The last time we published a political endorsement, we had not yet witnessed the January 6th attack on the Capitol, which resulted in at least seven deaths and more than 150 injuries in connection with the insurrection as well as a shaken nation. Roe had yet to be overturned, placing politicians between doctors and patients and giving states often catastrophic power over the reproductive health and family planning decisions of many. Book bans and censorship had yet to reach a critical point, with political groups standing in front of parents, librarians, and educators, telling them what their children and students can and cannot read. Americans who have witnessed their country’s descent into a regressive age demand freedom and change. We stand among them and endorse Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States of America. 8 Mysteries and Thrillers Set in the World of Books Understandably, some authors have taken a page from the dramatic world of books to create wonderful mysteries and shocking thrillers. Some focus on the publishing world, others on the relationships between authors and other authors and/or friends/family/enemies. Some have dived into the fascinating world of antiquarian and rare books.