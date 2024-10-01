10 Graphic Novels and Comics for Fans of Spicy Books

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

Image Comics CRAVE, a mysterious app that promises to make your desires come true, spreads among the students of an elite university who use it as a hookup app. David, a top student, engages in a game of seduction with the unattainable Alexandra. But as requests to the app escalate and wreak havoc on campus, David and his friends' only chance to stop this spiral is to find out what really lies behind Crave. In this dark, sexy mystery, writer/artist MARIA LLOVET (Luna, Faithless, Sandman Universe Thessaly) explores how we connect to the world and to others in the dawn of AI. On sale October 1.

If you’re a spicy book reader who hasn’t branched into comics at all, you’re in for a treat. Comics are honestly such a great medium for romantic content and spice. What I love about reading romance is the way an author’s words can so beautifully capture feelings. With only words, readers are transported, following along as characters fall for each other, pine for love interests, or experience near-fatal levels of horniness.

Comics can take that up a notch! The words are still there, yes, but through the artwork, those words are amplified. The way comics can stylize emotions and action is so intriguing, adding to the intensity of the story. And perhaps the erotic artwork revs your engine; that’s great, too.

I suspect there are some stereotypes about comics that rival those about genre romance. At first blush, you might assume spicy comics feature women with balloonish breasts in any manner of dehumanizing positions. While those comics certainly exist, I’m aiming to present you comics that explore sexuality in grounded, sometimes even wholesome ways. And please note: I do interpret “spicy books” and “romance books” differently. These books generally have explicit sexual content alongside romantic plotlines.

There’s truly no limit to what can happen in comics or romance, so I’ve aimed these recommendations at readers of certain subgenres within romance. I’ve also focused on books that have been published in print with English translations because I know how much spicy book readers love physical media. Hopefully a couple of these can make it onto your keeper shelf.

Fresh Romance by Janelle Asselin If you’re just getting into comics, Fresh Romance would be the perfect anthology to start with. These stories pay tribute to the romance comics from days of yore, but with a contemporary sensibility. These comics span genres from historical to paranormal and more. Each story has its own artistic style, and spice levels vary throughout. Plus, if a story jumps out at you, you can seek out that author/artist’s other work.

I Roved Out in Search of Truth & Love by Alexis Flower Here’s one for the romantasy readers. It is, alas, not currently available in print, though you can order .pdf ebooks of collections. Or read the whole thing for free online! This one is SPICY spicy. Cinder, an elf, and her best friend/semi-retired assassin Maeryll are out adventuring. By adventuring, I mean getting naked in the woods. This story is lighthearted more than violent, and it’s funny. It’s got all the magic weapons and forbidden scrolls you want from a fantasy adventure novel, but with a pornographic twist.

Ladies on Top by Nejiganameta If spicy book readers are looking to get into manga, josei is the type you may be looking for. It’s akin to “new adult” within romance. Josei titles can vary with how explicit the sex is, just as in romance. This title definitely has nudity, but it’s not a five chili pepper read. The story follows Mizuki, who has had no luck in relationships where men take the lead. When she meets Shinomiya, who likes aggressive women, they embark on a life-changing relationship with ample sex and great communication too.

Patience & Esther by Sarah Winifred Searle Yes, even the historical romance readers get a comic! Esther is the new parlor maid at an Edwardian Era estate. There, her roommate is Patience, the lady’s maid. If you watched Downtown Abbey, you know that new ideas around gender, labor, sexuality, civil rights, and more were bubbling up at this time in history. Patience and Esther experience their sexual awakening together during this momentous era. This one’s fairly light on the conflict if you’re looking for something both sensual and fluffy.

Dick Fight Island by Reibun Ike Sometimes you need a really bananas plotline, and that is what you’re going to get with Dick Fight Island. It’s about a tournament in which the last warrior to, um, arrive, is the winner. One of the warriors, recently returned from studying abroad, brings with him a new technique that may ensure he becomes the king of the islands. If a spicy series like Ice Planet Barbarians pulled you in because it’s wild but also surprisingly sweet, Dick Fight Island is for you. Let’s be real, though, you’ll know if this one is for you based on the title alone.

GAME: Between the Suits by Mai Nishikata Spicy contemporary workplace romances are an abundant subgenre. Here’s a version of that in a comic. It’s essentially a friends-with-benefits-to-lovers story between two coworkers. Workaholic Fujii Sayo agrees to sleep with her flirtatious new colleague, Kiriyama Ryouichi, until she finds someone she really wants. Of course, Ryouichi is confident he’s the one. The sixth volume of this comic comes out early next year, so you can catch up now.

Asumi-chan is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! by Kuro Itsuki, translated by Lily Aspen Once again, here’s one that may or may not pull you in from the title alone. But hear me out: the premise is also great! College student Asumi is still holding a torch for childhood crush, Mai. She’s heard Mai is working in a brothel. But it’s not like there’s a brothel directory to help Asumi find Mai. She is just going to have to visit brothels one by one. And those visits inspire genuine character growth for Asumi. This one’s just as wholesome as it is horny, and it is very horny!

Sweet Paprika by Mirka Andolfo If you’re looking for a reasonably long, completed series, put Sweet Paprika on your list. The comic follows Paprika, a young businesswoman in New York trying to make her way in her work life and her love life. You can also see from the cover art that she’s a devil. That angel behind her is the flirtatious delivery boy whom she gets tangled up with. This soapy comic is for fans of messy girls and titles like Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada.

Yakuza Lover by Nozomi Mino Mafia romance readers, I have not forgotten you. I bring you Yakuza Lover. This one also has a television adaptation; you’re welcome. Ambitious college student Yuri meets Oya, a young boss in a yakuza syndicate, at a party. They essentially fall for each other instantly, but Yuri knows this guy is trouble. This one is for the instalove fans and people who adore female main characters getting spoiled rotten by their love interests.

Young Men in Love edited by Joe Glass and Matt Miner Here’s another anthology that harkens back to old romance comics, but this time, make it gay. This book gives you a chance to meet pirates, and ghosts, and kaiju (oh, my!). The stories in this collection skew short, so if you like just a snack-sized romance, this is the one to pick. Then you can look into your favorite artists and writers for more work.

I do want to reiterate that these are comics aimed at adults! There is sex depicted on page in almost all of these titles, which is why I’m recommending them specifically for spicy book lovers. If you’re looking for more romance comics generally, check out our romance manga and romance manhwa recommendations. If you are seeking out more spice, here are the spiciest books on TikTok, as well as a meditation on what “spicy” even means.