Coming from us, we’ve already released the 2025 Reading Log , and the new year’s Read Harder Challenge tasks —which are both great tools to step out of your reading comfort zone and discover something new.

I’m stepping into 2025 excited and hopeful. For books, anyway. Other aspects of life are…what they are. But with books, there’s a new release coming from Pulitzer Prize-winning Hang Kang that TIME mentions in their 2025 round-up (and which gets talked about in a little more detail below), as well as a whole slew of books (82!) listed as Goodreads readers’ most anticipated .

Honing in on January, specifically, there’s already a lot to celebrate. U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón has a new kids’ picture book that’s been illustrated by Gaby D’Alessandro—And, Too, the Fox—and a West African trickster god makes an appearance in the magical middle grade novel As You Wish by Nashae Jones.

In nonfiction, Preston Lauterbach’s Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King is coming out just as conversations about the Black origins of American music have resurfaced again with certain reactions to Beyoncé’s cowboy/Texas/country-centered halftime show on Christmas.

Shifting gears a bit, if you’re looking to start off the new year softly—demurely, even—the newly translated Korean hit Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun and translated by Shanna Tan is out this week, too.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best books coming out in January, with commentary by different people from the Book Riot crew.

Literary Fiction