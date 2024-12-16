Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge

ThriftBooks Fill out next year's to-be-read pile with the best books of this year. No matter what you're looking for, we have picks for Literature, Nonfiction, Memoir & Biography, Romance, Mystery & Thrillers, Horror, Children's books, and even the year's best Cookbooks at prices you'll love. Plus, get free US shipping on orders over $15, so that you can get the books you want delivered right to your door. Whether you're reading new or used, ThriftBooks has millions of titles to discover, shop now at ThriftBooks.com.

It’s finally time to announce the 2025 Read Harder Challenge! This is Book Riot’s 11th year hosting this challenge, if you can believe it. If you’re a Read Harder regular, it’s great to see you again! If this is your first time joining us, welcome to the challenge.

Let’s first go over the basics: the challenge is made up of 24 tasks (an average of two per month) that invite readers to explore formats, genres, and perspectives that might go beyond their reading comfort zones. How you approach Read Harder is up to you: you can read one book per task or count one book for multiple tasks. The point of the challenge is to push yourself to diversify your TBR, so we hope you’ll discover a whole bunch of wonderful books you might not have otherwise chosen for yourself. And as always: have fun with it!

Click here for a downloadable and editable PDF of the 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks. Now, let’s get to the tasks!

Read Harder 2025 Read a 2025 release by a BIPOC author. Reread a childhood favorite book. Read a queer mystery. Read a book about obsession. Read a book about immigration or refugees. Read a standalone fantasy book. Read a book about a piece of media you love (a TV show, a movie, a band, etc). Read literary fiction by a BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and/or disabled author. Read a book based solely on its setting. Read a romance book that doesn’t have an illustrated cover. Read a work of weird horror. Read a staff pick from an indie bookstore. (Preferably, from your local indie bookstore.) Read a nonfiction book about nature or the environment. Read a comic in translation. Read a banned book and complete a task on Book Riot’s How to Fight Book Bans guides. Read a genre-blending book. Read a book about little-known history. Read a “cozy” book by a BIPOC author. Read a queernorm book. Read the first book in a completed young adult or middle grade duology. Read a book about a moral panic. Read a holiday romance that isn’t Christmas. Read a wordless comic. Pick a 2015 Read Harder Challenge task to complete.

