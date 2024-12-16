Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
It’s finally time to announce the 2025 Read Harder Challenge! This is Book Riot’s 11th year hosting this challenge, if you can believe it. If you’re a Read Harder regular, it’s great to see you again! If this is your first time joining us, welcome to the challenge.
Let’s first go over the basics: the challenge is made up of 24 tasks (an average of two per month) that invite readers to explore formats, genres, and perspectives that might go beyond their reading comfort zones. How you approach Read Harder is up to you: you can read one book per task or count one book for multiple tasks. The point of the challenge is to push yourself to diversify your TBR, so we hope you’ll discover a whole bunch of wonderful books you might not have otherwise chosen for yourself. And as always: have fun with it!
- Read a 2025 release by a BIPOC author.
- Reread a childhood favorite book.
- Read a queer mystery.
- Read a book about obsession.
- Read a book about immigration or refugees.
- Read a standalone fantasy book.
- Read a book about a piece of media you love (a TV show, a movie, a band, etc).
- Read literary fiction by a BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and/or disabled author.
- Read a book based solely on its setting.
- Read a romance book that doesn’t have an illustrated cover.
- Read a work of weird horror.
- Read a staff pick from an indie bookstore. (Preferably, from your local indie bookstore.)
- Read a nonfiction book about nature or the environment.
- Read a comic in translation.
- Read a banned book and complete a task on Book Riot’s How to Fight Book Bans guides.
- Read a genre-blending book.
- Read a book about little-known history.
- Read a “cozy” book by a BIPOC author.
- Read a queernorm book.
- Read the first book in a completed young adult or middle grade duology.
- Read a book about a moral panic.
- Read a holiday romance that isn’t Christmas.
- Read a wordless comic.
- Pick a 2015 Read Harder Challenge task to complete.
