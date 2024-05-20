Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci

Spring is here, folks! Which means it’s time to revamp a few things, if you are so inclined. Your wardrobe, your bedding, perhaps your general decor, too. And, it goes without saying, your bookmarks. I’ve written before about my love of thematically appropriate bookmarks, but I also want my bookmarks to be suitable for the season (I have issues, let’s move on). The ten spring bookmarks collected here fit the bill.

You might be wondering though, what makes a bookmark a spring bookmark? The answer is a lot of things! Flowers. Bees. Greenery. Bunnies. Mushrooms. Picnics. All of the above. Think of your ideal spring and pinpoint its elements — yes, curling up in a comfy armchair reading good books is an absolutely valid answer. Maybe add a sundress or a pair of shorts for good measure. There you go! Now you’re ready to fully sink into your spring reading.