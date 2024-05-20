10 Bookmarks to Beautify Your Spring
Spring is here, folks! Which means it’s time to revamp a few things, if you are so inclined. Your wardrobe, your bedding, perhaps your general decor, too. And, it goes without saying, your bookmarks. I’ve written before about my love of thematically appropriate bookmarks, but I also want my bookmarks to be suitable for the season (I have issues, let’s move on). The ten spring bookmarks collected here fit the bill.
You might be wondering though, what makes a bookmark a spring bookmark? The answer is a lot of things! Flowers. Bees. Greenery. Bunnies. Mushrooms. Picnics. All of the above. Think of your ideal spring and pinpoint its elements — yes, curling up in a comfy armchair reading good books is an absolutely valid answer. Maybe add a sundress or a pair of shorts for good measure. There you go! Now you’re ready to fully sink into your spring reading.
Whether you are a classics reader or you prefer fantasy, regardless of how you like your bookmarks (printable or ready-made?), no matter if you’re a sunny day or rainy day type of person…you will find your new favorite bookmark among the options on this list. Happy reading and bookmarking!
Spring showers
Nothing says spring to me like looking out the window and seeing a light rain falling on beautiful blooming flowers. You can recreate that feeling every day with this rainy spring window bookmark. $6
Cottagecore trio
The only thing I love more than a cottagecore bookmark? A bundle of cottagecore bookmarks. The tassel is optional. $5+
Birth flower
I adore personalized bookmarks, but bookmarks that are tailor-made for you down to your birth flower? Be still my heart. This one is on the pricy side, but so worth it. $26+
Printable puns!
That’s it, that’s the post. I’m helpless in the face of a good pun. $3
Floral watercolors
Flowers and watercolors epitomize spring, as this set of 20 (!) printable bookmarks proves. $3
Cottagecore bookmark
I’m utterly in love with this adorable cottagecore bookmark, featuring all things springtime. $3
Spring blossoms
Another gorgeous printable bundle, all about spring blossoms. $4
Hello spring
Greeting the new season is a wonderful thing. $3
Spring fantasy
Spring is my favorite season to read fantasy. Something about the sunny days and blooming flowers put me in mind of magic and dragons. If you’re the same way, look no further than this bookmark. You can choose between several designs. $5
Coloring bookmarks
Is there any hobby more suitable for spring than coloring? With this printable bookmark set, you can personalize it to your own taste. $3
