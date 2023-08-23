This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci View All posts by Carolina Ciucci

Just like I enjoy matching my books to the season, I always try to match my bookmarks to the genre and, if at all possible, to the book. Call it over the top, but using one of my bookmarks from The Cottage Fairy to mark my spot in a Stephen King novel? That’s just wrong. Bunnies and wildflowers simply don’t mix with haunted hotels and murderous supernatural clowns. I once found a bookmark with an upbeat Anne of Green Gables quotation in my copy of If We Were Villains and, to this day, I can’t remember or explain how that happened.

Now, you might be a normal person who’s rolling your eyes at my need for thematically-appropriate bookmarks. Fair! I wish I could just blindly reach into my bedside drawer and pull out a bookmark at random. But since I can’t, and since I figure that I’m not the only person who likes to match their bookmark to their current book, I gathered 11 bookmarks for readers of all kinds. I’m not kidding here: do you like romance? I’ve got something for you. Horror? Ditto. Fantasy? Please, there’s an abundance of riches. Keep on reading to snag the bookmarks that will best fit your reading tastes.

Happy ever after: bookmarks for the romance reader Can’t enough of enemies to lovers? Fake dating is your kryptonite? Have all your favorite tropes in this adorable double-sided bookmark. $3+

Do you not have the patience to wait for your bookmarks to be delivered? I feel ya. These printable bookmarks are for you. $2

Whodunnit?: bookmarks for the mystery reader Crime scene bookmarks? Oh hell yeah. $13 for the set.

A bookmark with a luminol rhyme and a threat to wave in the face of anyone who interrupts me while I’m reading? Hang on a sec, I have to go buy this one myself. $3+

Slashers and monsters, oh my: bookmarks for the horror reader We’ve all heard about the monster under the bed, but I’m here to tell you that there’s also a monster in your books, and it’s trying to get out. $7+

Are you a fan of vampires? Let your bloodsuckers be in the best of company with the greatest vampire of them all. $7

Once upon a time: bookmarks for fantasy readers Does anything say “fantasy” more than a good dragon in flight? I think not. You can have this beauty for $4

This printable set is a must-have. Forty-eight fantasy bookmarks in a single bundle? Don’t mind if I do! $6

In a galaxy far far away: bookmarks for sci-fi readers Nothing says sci-fi quite like a voyage across space. In this printable bookmark set, you’ll find the perfect images to accompany your literary intergalactic flights. $3

Space stations are a staple of sci-fi. Find your own with this galaxy set. $5+

Are you all about the classics? Fear not If you want the classics to accompany you at all times, it doesn’t get better than this 10-bookmark set. $6

In the mood for still more bookmarks? What about dog– or cat-themed?