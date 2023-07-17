Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals SFF eBooks On Sale Today for Under $5! Deals Jul 17, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $2.99 A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske Get This Deal $2.99 The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older Get This Deal $2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller Get This Deal $3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $1.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $1.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa Get This Deal You Might Also Like Reader's Digest Releases Best 100 Books of All Time List 15 of the Most Underrated Books on Goodreads Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next? The Best Books of 2023 (So Far) Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Neck-cessary Reading: 20 of the Best Vampire Books of All Time