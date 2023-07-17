Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

SFF eBooks On Sale Today for Under $5!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Complete Poppy War Trilogy
$4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal
A Marvellous Light
$2.99 A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Get This Deal
The Mimicking of Known Successes
$2.99 The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older
Get This Deal
The Change
$2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller
Get This Deal
Our Wives Under the Sea
$3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
Get This Deal
The Fervor
$1.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal
Kushiel's Dart
$2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey
Get This Deal
The Iron King
$1.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal