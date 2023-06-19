Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Get These SFF eBooks On Sale Today for Under $5! Deals Jun 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Magicians by Lev Grossman Get This Deal $1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro Get This Deal $1.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal $3.99 Severance by Ling Ma Get This Deal $2.50 The City of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers Get This Deal $2.99 Little Thieves by Margaret Owen Get This Deal $3.99 Tyrannosaur Canyon by Douglas Preston Get This Deal $1.99 The Wicked Bargain by Gabe Cole Novoa Get This Deal You Might Also Like Everything I Know About Hockey, I Learned From Romance Novels The Most Popular Books on Goodreads So Far Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre 6 of the Best Ways to Get Paid to Read Books Texas Officially Bans So-Called "Sexually Explicit" Books; Demands Book Ratings from Vendors Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?