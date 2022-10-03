Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read July-September 2022

Do you love darkly humorous novels with messy protagonists making questionable decisions? Then this is the book for you! Ever since it was announced many months ago that the adaptation of Big Swiss was going to be Killing Eve star Jodie Comer’s next television show, Comer’s fans have been trying to get their hands on this book. Seriously, I know booksellers who have been offered money for their galleys. (Which they declined.) It’s wild. It’s now readily available to book reviewers, and I have to say, I don’t think I have read a book as fast as I read this one. It’s set in Hudson, New York, and follows a restless middle-aged woman named Greta, who works as a transcriber for a sex therapist. Greta knows a lot of secrets about many people she sees every day in her town, since she spends her days listening to the recordings and typing them down. But it’s not until she starts transcribing the sessions of “Big Swiss” that she crosses boundaries in a big way. Big Swiss, a nickname given to a particular married patient by Greta, is the most fascinating person Greta has ever “met.” And when a chance encounter leads them to actually meeting IRL at the dog park, Greta lies about her identity, and the two begin an affair. How far will Greta go before she confesses the truth? This is a screamingly funny and also heartbreaking book about trauma, love, violence, and sex. It’s really funny, really filthy, slightly disturbing, and so refreshingly weird and honest. I can’t wait to hear what other people think about it!

—Liberty Hardy