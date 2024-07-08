7 Books to Read for Disability Pride Month

July is Disability Pride Month! It celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. Roughly one in four U.S. Americans have a disability, “representing all abilities, ages, races, ethnicities, religions and socio-economic backgrounds.” Despite how common disability is, disabled people are still underrepresented in all kinds of media, including books. This is especially true when we look at intersectional representations of disability, like queer and trans disabled people as well as disabled people of color.

Today, I’ve put together a list of books by and about disabled people to read during Disability Pride Month and all year long. Each of these completes a 2024 Read Harder Challenge task. Task #12: Read a genre book (SFF, horror, mystery, romance) by a disabled author already lines up with this, so check out that list of recommendations for more. If the book isn’t about the author’s own disability, I’ve linked their name to an interview or profile where they identify as disabled.