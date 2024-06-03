9 SFF, Horror, Romance, and Mystery Books by Disabled Authors

We’re halfway through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks — can you believe it?? Today, I have recommendations for task #12: Read a genre book (SFF, horror, mystery, romance) by a disabled author. Read Harder is a good excuse to diversify our reading, and disabled authors are often left out of these conversations. Publishing can be ableist in many ways, putting up a string of roadblocks for disabled authors in an already competitive and difficult field.

Why genre books? A couple reasons. One is that disabled authors often have their books pigeonholed into being just about their disability. Disability memoirs are well worth reading, but they’re not the only genre that disabled authors are writing in. Also, while genre books have included disabled characters for many decades (and even centuries), they often rely on ableist tropes. We are all familiar with stories that make a disabled person the villain. (If you want to read more about ableism in fairy tales, pick up Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space by Amanda Leduc.)