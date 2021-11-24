The TTRPG You Should Play Next, Based On Your Reading Habits
Dungeons & Dragons is more popular now than ever before, but that doesn’t mean it’s for everyone. In fact, plenty of fantastic tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs) from indie creators are ready and waiting for you to have a go at them. Whether you’ve played TTRPGs before, or you’re looking for your first foray into the world of tabletop gaming, the quiz below will tell you which TTRPG you should play next.
Finding the TTRPG that’s right for you can be challenging. It’s not as cut and dry as seating fantasy fans at the D&D table and giving the sci-fi readers over to Cyberpunk. Everyone has their own tastes, values, and — sorry — traumas. This quiz only uses your reading habits to determine the TTRPG you should play next.
That’s all to say that, unfortunately, your results may vary. If your result doesn’t work for you, I’m sorry. I’m also confident that one of the TTRPGs on the list below will be perfect for you and your friends. Once you’ve finished taking the quiz — and I won’t tell if you want to take it multiple times — be sure to check out all the possible results below.
Above all else, remember to stay safe and have fun. That’s what gaming is all about, after all.
The TTRPG You Should Play Next, Based On Your Reading Habits
TTRPG Recommendations
Want to check out more great TTRPGs to play this year? Here’s the full list of possible recommendations:
Armour Astir: Advent by Briar Sovereign
Brindlewood Bay by Jason Cordova
Dream Askew / Dream Apart by Avery Alder and Benjamin Rosenbaum
Jiangshi: Blood in the Banquet Hall by Banana Chan and Sen-Foong Lim
Magical Kitties Save the Day by Matthew J. Hanson
MYTHIC D6 by Khepera Publishing
Ryuutama: Natural Fantasy Role Play by Atsuhiro Okada and Daniel Solis
Sleepaway by Jay Dragon
Songs for the Dusk by Kavita Poduri and Quinn Vega
Urban Shadows by Andrew Medeiros and Mark Diaz Truman
Books Mentioned
And here are all the books mentioned in the quiz! If you’re looking for a series, please keep in mind that series are listed by their first installment:
- The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie
- The Odyssey by Homer
- Dracula by Bram Stoker
- Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
- If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
- Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot
- Tripmaster Monkey: His Fake Book by Maxine Hong Kingston
- Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
- I, Robot by Isaac Asimov
- Redwall by Brian Jacques
- The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
- Welcome to Dead House by R.L. Stine
- A Jar of Dreams by Yoshiko Uchida
- Song of the Trees by Mildred D. Taylor
- The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner
- Dinosaurs Before Dark by Mary Pope Osborne
- How Tía Lola Came to (Visit) Stay by Julia Alvarez
- Kiki’s Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono
- Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective by Donald J. Sobol
- Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
- The Unbroken by C.L. Clark
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
- Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
- My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
- Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
- The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- Victories Greater than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
Want to take more great quizzes like this one? Check out these fun selectors: