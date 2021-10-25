QUIZ: Bones Day or No Bones Day?: Noodle Helps You Pick the Right Read for Today

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Noodle has taken TikTok and the internet by storm. The dog, a 13-year-old pug who calls TikTok user Jon Graziano (@jongraz) caretaker, is my new god. Graziano amasses millions of views every day by sharing the bones report. What is all of this about “bones day” and “no bones day?” Simply put, on a bones day, Noodle stands proud and strong once awoken from his mighty slumber and, if you believe in his wisdom (and why wouldn’t you?) you know it’s a day to seize. This is the kind of day you buy that book you’ve been eyeing, apply to write for Book Riot, and take everything on with energy and confidence. On a no bones day, Noodle collapses just as soon as Graziano props him up. On these days, it’s best to cancel your plans, stay in bed with a book, and take it easy. As far as I’m concerned, books are involved regardless of whether it’s a bones day or a no bones day. The question is, what do you read for a bones day or a no bones day?

Don’t fret. We’ve got you covered. Take the quiz below to determine what book fits today’s vibe.

Quiz: What to Read for a Bones Day vs. a No Bones Day

Check out the full list of books below the quiz if you prefer to select for yourself.

For a Bones Day

Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave by Ryan Holiday

Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day by Jay Shetty

Ask a Manager: How to Navigate Clueless Colleagues, Lunch-Stealing Bosses, and the Rest of Your Life at Work by Alison Green

Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert

Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole by Tiffany Aliche

The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People by Rachel Wilkerson Miller

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes

For a No Bones Day

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom by Tabitha Brown

A Sloth’s Guide to Mindfulness by Ton Mak

The Thorn Necklace: Healing Through Writing and the Creative Process by Francesca Lia Block

I Will Teach You to Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. No BS. Just a 6-Week Program That Works by Ramit Sethi

Little Black Book: A Toolkit for Working Women by Otegha Uwagba

What a Time to Be Alone: The Slumflower’s Guide to Why You Are Already Enough by Chidera Eggerue

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May

