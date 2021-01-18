10 Propulsive 2021 Books Everyone Will Be Talking About

The Gilded Ones is a debut young adult fantasy novel, the first in what is a planned trilogy. And people have been anxiously awaiting the release of this book for some time now. It was originally set to come out in 2020, before COVID-19 hit and scrambled up release dates for a lot of the most hotly anticipated titles of last year. But it looks like we’re finally getting this one in February.

Sixteen-year-old Deka is about to reach a pivotal moment in her life: the blood ceremony that will decide her fate. If her blood runs red, then she will become a member of her village and finally feel like she truly belongs. If her blood runs gold, the color of impurity, then Deka will face a consequence worse than death. When the day of the ceremony comes and Deka’s blood is revealed to be gold, the young girl thinks she has run out of options. That is, until a mysterious woman comes to her with a choice: she can stay in the village and accept her fate, or she can leave and fight for the emperor alongside alaki, an army of girls just like her who are near-immortals with rare gifts.

Expected publication date: February 9, 2021