5 New Picture Books Set at Pride Parades!

I hope you’re all having a great Pride month so far. It’s also my birthday month — extremely fitting — so this is definitely my favorite time of year. We don’t have our celebrations here until July, which just means I get to stretch Pride out over most of two months.

One thing I’ve noticed this year is a handful of picture books set at Pride parades, so here is a little round-up that is hopefully just in time to stock up before taking the kiddos to the festivities. This isn’t a complete list: it’s just five that came out this year or last year. There are some other great picture books set at Pride parades published in previous years, like Pride Puppy, written by Robin Stevenson and illustrated by Julie McLaughlin, but 2024 seems to have just about doubled the books in this microgenre.