New Releases Tuesday: The Most Anticipated Books Out This Week!

Liselle Belmont is having a dinner party.

It seems a strange occasion―her husband, Winn, has lost his bid for the state legislature―but what better way to thank key supporters than a feast? Liselle was never sure about her husband becoming a politician, never sure about the limelight, never sure about the life of fundraising and stump speeches. Then an FBI agent calls to warn her that Winn might be facing corruption charges. An avalanche of questions tumbles around her: Is it possible he’s guilty? Who are they to each other; who have they become? How much of herself has she lost―and was it worth it? And just this minute, how will she make it through this dinner party?

Across town, Selena Octave is making her way through the same day, the same way she always does―one foot in front of the other, keeping quiet and focused, trying not to see the terrors all around her. Homelessness, starving children, the very living horrors of history that made America possible: these and other thoughts have made it difficult for her to live an easy life. The only time she was ever really happy was with Liselle, back in college. But they’ve lost touch, so much so that when they ran into each other at a drugstore just after Obama was elected president, they barely spoke. But as the day wears on, memories of Liselle begin to shift Selena’s path.

Reasons to read it: This is inspired by Mrs. Dalloway as well as Sula and Zami. It’s about two women discovering themselves at midlife and reexamining what’s important to them. It’s a character study of the two main characters, what they meant to each other in that charged college romance, and what their lives became afterwards.