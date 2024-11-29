Laura Sackton is a queer book nerd and freelance writer, known on the internet for loving winter, despising summer, and going overboard with extravagant baking projects. In addition to her work at Book Riot, she reviews for BookPage and AudioFile, and writes a weekly newsletter, Books & Bakes , celebrating queer lit and tasty treats. You can catch her on Instagram shouting about the queer books she loves and sharing photos of the walks she takes in the hills of Western Mass (while listening to audiobooks, of course).

2024 has been a great year for nonfiction, with plenty of big, buzzy releases. I am still thinking about There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib and I’m very eager to get my hands on Ta-Nehisi Coates’s newest, The Message. But 2024 has also been an incredible year for small press nonfiction, including a whole lot of amazing books you might have missed because they have not gotten the same marketing budgets and press attention.

Happily, I’m always up for championing lesser-known books, and this is a truly fantastic list of 2024 releases that are well worth your time. I have focused especially on the kinds of nonfiction that sometimes get overlooked, such as YA history and interviews. But there’s something here for everyone: graphic nonfiction about parenting, several memoirs, a unique biography, a photography/oral history book focused on rural queer life, and more. These authors think and write about the world in such different ways, but they all do so with curiosity and insight. Whether you are looking to learn something new, dig into history, or have a good heartfelt cry, any one of these books would make an excellent pick to round out your Nonfiction November TBR stack.