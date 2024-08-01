10 of the Best New Nonfiction Book Releases of August 2024

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

This summer, I spent a couple of weeks back home at my parents’ house in Kentucky. My Corgis ran around the yard as I sat with a cold drink on the back porch. The rain came in and cooled off the warm summer evening. I grabbed my book and started to read. There’s nothing like reading a good book while a chorus of cicadas sing around you.

Of course, true stories hold a special place in my book-loving heart, and there’s still time to catch up on your TBR before the school year gets into full swing. Options abound! You could read a true crime book about the underground market for young eels. Or, you could read about the lives of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson. Or perhaps you’ll want to pick up a book about how harmful the beauty industry is to women. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong.