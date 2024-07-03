10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of July 2024
Here in the American South, we’re heading into the dog days of the summer, the walk-outside-and-immediately-feel-soaked sort of humidity that slaps visitors right in the face the moment they walk off the plane. “It’s not the heat. It’s the humidity that gets ya!” But sweet tea and sunglasses abound — praises be — and we love our AC around here. So it’s no surprise that every afternoon, I find myself inside, hiding from the heat, a good book in my hands.
Of course, true stories hold a special place in my book-loving heart, and summer is a great time to catch up with my ever-growing TBR. Options abound! I could read about a woman astronaut who spent half a year on an international space station. Or, I could go cloud-watching with a book by the founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society. Or perhaps I’ll read the life manifesto of a social media superstar. Whatever I choose, I can’t go wrong.
In celebration of true stories, I’ve collected ten of some of the most exciting nonfiction titles hitting shelves in July. You might be new to nonfiction or a true stories pro, but whatever the case, there’s sure to be something on this list that catches your eye.
All publication dates are subject to change.
Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change by Cady Coleman
Cady Coleman spent six months on an international space station as the only woman on her crew. In Sharing Space, Coleman writes about her life leading up to this life-changing mission and what she’s learned from being an astronaut.
Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard
After her friend Carolyn Bush is brutally murdered in the fall of 2016, writer Sarah Gerard becomes obsessed with trying to understand how this could happen. Gerard conducts hundreds of hours of interviews, scours legal documents, and reads a seemingly endless number of news articles to try to find answers. Eventually, she uncovers some shocking truth about her friend’s life. (July 9)
Cloudspotting for Beginners by William Grill and Gavin Pretor-Pinney
In this beautifully illustrated volume, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, Gavin Pretor-Pinney, describes different cloud types and their characteristics. William Grill’s illustrations bring the clouds to life on the page, creating a perfect blend of scientific info and gasp-worthy art. (July 9)
Dismantling Mass Incarceration: A Handbook for Change edited by Premal Dharia, James Forman Jr., Maria Hawilo
This collection brings together some of our greatest minds to discuss the systemic issues around mass incarceration. From plans for intervention to a complete dismantling of our current carceral state, these essays present a range of possible solutions to bring hope for humanity and a brighter future. (July 9)
More, Please: On Food, Fat, Bingeing, Longing, and the Lust for “Enough” by Emma Specter
In her multi-model memoir, Emma Specter shares her experience of living with Binge-Eating Disorder. Using interviews and reporting — in addition to sharing her own experiences — Specter presents a complex portrait of a far too often misunderstood condition. (July 9)
The Home I Worked to Make: Voices from the New Syrian Diaspora by Wendy Pearlman
Through hundreds of interviews with Syrians and members of the Syrian diaspora, Wendy Pearlman examines ideas around what is home? How do you make a new home after losing one? Can you ever find home again? The Home I Worked to Make is a testament to the resilience of the survivors of war in the face of unspeakable loss. (July 9)
Docile: Memoirs of a Not-So-Perfect Asian Girl by Hyeseung Song
In her new memoir, Hyeseung Song shares her experience growing up in Texas as the daughter of Korean immigrants. While her father constantly dreams of making it big, her mother resents the direction her life has taken, far too often taking it out on her ever-watchful daughter. (July 16)
The Tree Collectors: Tales of Arboreal Obsession by Amy Stewart
A tribute to the love of trees, The Tree Collectors tells the stories of people completely obsessed with trees in one way or another. Amy Stewart’s love of nature shines through every story, encouraging readers to find a new appreciation for the beauty and ingenuity of the everyday tree. (July 16)
A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: The Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune by Noliwe Rooks
In this new biography, Noliwe Rooks presents the life of Mary McLeod Bethune, a woman who stands as a pillar of Black American achievement. Bethune is recognized for her fight for Black education in the first half of the 20th century, even enlisting presidents in her cause. (July 23)
Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve by Drew Afualo
Social media star Drew Afualo shares the life lessons she’s learned over the course of her career. Loud — part memoir, part how-to — gives readers a look into Afualo’s life and presents her manifesto on living life and achieving in today’s world of the digital age. (July 30)
