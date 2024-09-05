10 New Nonfiction Books Out in September You Need to Read

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Here in the American South, the trees have just started to turn a deep orange at the very edges of their canopies, drawing your eyes up and into the sky. The temperature is slowly (oh, SO slowly) dropping, and my favorite grocery store is now covered in pumpkin EVERYTHING. It’s my favorite time of year by far. And, naturally, I have to plan for an autumn-appropriate TBR.

Of course, as a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options — where do you even start? I could read an essay collection by Sarah Smarsh, a personal favorite of mine. Or I could peruse an entire cookbook of soup. (Who doesn’t want more soup in the fall?!) Or maybe I’ll be in the mood for some nature writing. Or what about a memoir of an environmental activist from the Amazon rainforest?