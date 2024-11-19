Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

These recently released novels in the sci-fi, fantasy, and general speculative fiction realms written by Indigenous authors show the breadth of ways in which Indigenous authors are working in these genres. Some of these novels are classic high fantasy stories or technology-driven science fiction plots that are often associated with the genre, while others fit into the broader category of speculative fiction, which can include fantastical and/or futuristic elements in a variety of ways.

These stories will take you from an academy for dragon riders to a haunted graveyard to a society rebuilt after a cataclysmic power failure. Each offers a unique authorial voice, and there are options here for readers of all ages to begin exploring Indigenous literature.